Critical Survey: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) & Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 6.37% 3.86% 0.64%

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.88 $62.13 million $0.61 60.38

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 2 3 0 2.60

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out 275.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Brookfield Renewable on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.