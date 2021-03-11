Critical Contrast: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) & Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barings BDC pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barings BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Barings BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Federated Hermes and Barings BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.34 $272.34 million $2.69 11.65 Barings BDC $75.65 million 6.21 $58.19 million $0.61 16.05

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barings BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Federated Hermes and Barings BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 4 1 0 2.20 Barings BDC 0 0 6 0 3.00

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus target price of $28.40, indicating a potential downside of 9.41%. Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Barings BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Risk and Volatility

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.72% 28.99% 16.18% Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Barings BDC on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

