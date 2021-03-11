Critical Comparison: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) vs. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $52.99 million 2.38 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $48.89 billion 1.02 $1.95 billion $1.00 7.23

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 11.93% 5.48% 0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Private Bancorp of America and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.33%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group beats Private Bancorp of America on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company operates offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Redlands, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. The Wholesale Business Unit segment offers financing, investment management, risk hedging, and settlement services, as well as financial solutions related to mergers and acquisition, and other advisory services primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business Unit segment offers wealth management, settlement, consumer finance, and housing loan products and services, as well as business and asset succession services to individuals and small-sized companies. The International Business Unit segment offers loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. The Global Markets Business Unit segment offers solutions through foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks, and other marketable financial products. It also undertakes asset liability management operations. The company also offers credit card, Internet banking, system development and engineering, data processing, management consulting and economic research, and investment advisory and investment trust management services. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.