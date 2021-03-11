Critical Analysis: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) & Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chimera Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 54.61% 18.15% 7.51% Chimera Investment 4.71% 11.73% 2.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 2 0 2.13 Chimera Investment 1 2 2 0 2.20

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.36, suggesting a potential downside of 14.99%. Chimera Investment has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.00%. Given Chimera Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Chimera Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.93 $34.27 million $1.43 9.34 Chimera Investment $1.36 billion 2.08 $413.55 million $2.25 5.45

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Chimera Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

