CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CRH by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CRH by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 378,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CRH by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

