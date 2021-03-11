Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 77,148 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

NYSE C opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

