Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

