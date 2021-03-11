Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 131,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

