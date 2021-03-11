Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

