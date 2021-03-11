Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,390 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

