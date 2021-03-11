Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra (NYSE:VST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

VST opened at $18.65 on Monday. Vistra has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vistra by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,523,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

