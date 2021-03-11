Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €228.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €250.00 ($294.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

