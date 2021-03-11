Credit Suisse Group Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $230.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.87.

Shares of ODFL opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.40 and a 200-day moving average of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $228.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

