Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after buying an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL opened at $169.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $170.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

