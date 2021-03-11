Cowen Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $77.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target upped by Cowen from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.16.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $72.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 560,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

