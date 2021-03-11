Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $324.00 Average PT from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $395,726.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $423,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $225,375,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP traded up $12.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.97 and its 200 day moving average is $313.96. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

