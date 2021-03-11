Corus Entertainment Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

CJR.B opened at C$5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.09. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

