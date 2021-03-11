Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce sales of $456.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.47 million to $500.33 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.82. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.