Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

