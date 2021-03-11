Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLD. National Bank Financial raised 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

155675 has a 1-year low of C$49.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.