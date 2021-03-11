CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading Down 9.4%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 655,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 557,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $166.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.09.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 141.90% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

