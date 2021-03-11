Contrasting Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VEREIT and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT 26.30% 4.73% 2.36% Saul Centers 19.59% 17.17% 2.64%

45.9% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of VEREIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VEREIT and Saul Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT $1.24 billion 7.17 -$300.35 million $3.47 11.16 Saul Centers $231.52 million 4.32 $51.72 million $3.08 13.83

Saul Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VEREIT. VEREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. VEREIT pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VEREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VEREIT and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEREIT 1 4 3 0 2.25 Saul Centers 0 1 1 0 2.50

VEREIT presently has a consensus price target of $40.29, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than VEREIT.

Risk and Volatility

VEREIT has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saul Centers beats VEREIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

