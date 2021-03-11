Contrasting Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) & BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) and Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BGSF and Kelly Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGSF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

BGSF currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Given BGSF’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BGSF is more favorable than Kelly Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BGSF and Kelly Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGSF $294.31 million 0.53 $13.25 million $1.67 8.97 Kelly Services $5.36 billion 0.16 $112.40 million N/A N/A

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than BGSF.

Risk & Volatility

BGSF has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelly Services has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of BGSF shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of BGSF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BGSF and Kelly Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGSF 0.72% 18.50% 9.48% Kelly Services -1.70% 5.70% 2.82%

Summary

BGSF beats Kelly Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF Inc. in February 2021. BGSF Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides temporary staffing and direct-hire placement services across various disciplines, such as corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals, as well as places creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

