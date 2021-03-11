Contrasting BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) & Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BG Medicine has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BG Medicine and Biomerica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biomerica $6.69 million 10.37 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -25.61

BG Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biomerica.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BG Medicine and Biomerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.42%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than BG Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares BG Medicine and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A Biomerica -69.82% -42.18% -32.10%

Summary

Biomerica beats BG Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMÃ©rieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

