Contrasting Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$290.98 million ($5.67) -2.92 Revolution Medicines $50.04 million 67.66 -$47.66 million N/A N/A

Revolution Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -94.86% -82.17% Revolution Medicines -191.17% -32.25% -20.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70 Revolution Medicines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $35.88, indicating a potential upside of 116.90%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and viral diseases, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; ATA230 for cytomegalovirus; ATA368 for HPV; ATA520 for Wilms Tumor 1; and ATA621 for BK and JCV. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors. Its products in preclinical stage include mutant RAS proteins; SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a mTORC1 inhibitor. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

