Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given “Neutral” Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.