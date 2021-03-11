ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) PT Lowered to $22.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

WISH stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

