ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

WISH stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 287,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,894. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock valued at $139,254,205.

WISH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

