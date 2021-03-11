ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Announces Earnings Results

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of WISH stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,217,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,152. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,086,728 shares of company stock valued at $139,254,205 in the last three months.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

