ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Cowen started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 10,217,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,701,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.