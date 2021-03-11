Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Tops $0.0001

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.61 million and $137,870.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00724170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.