ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

