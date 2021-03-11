Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 523.5% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNFR. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

