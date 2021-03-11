Conceal (CCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,810.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Conceal has a market cap of $2.07 million and $19,810.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 78% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,924.39 or 1.00012248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00034297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00416749 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.98 or 0.00832757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.00304626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00106508 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,621,716 coins and its circulating supply is 10,190,954 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

