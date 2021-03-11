comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. comScore updated its FY 2021

guidance to EPS.

Shares of comScore stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 46,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

