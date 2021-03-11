CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

CompX International has raised its dividend payment by 190.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33. CompX International has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

