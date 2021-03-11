Columbia Asset Management Purchases 241 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.12. 33,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.61 and a 200 day moving average of $182.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $219.93.

