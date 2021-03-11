Columbia Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,599,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,670,000 after buying an additional 98,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.04. 14,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,625. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $80.10.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

