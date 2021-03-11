Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.32

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 110738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after buying an additional 2,419,695 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,456 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705,193 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,259,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

