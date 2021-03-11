Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.32

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 110738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after buying an additional 2,419,695 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,456 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705,193 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,259,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.
Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.