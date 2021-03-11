Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Electromed stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Electromed by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electromed by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 131,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electromed by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 3.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

