Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDXS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

CDXS opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Codexis has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

