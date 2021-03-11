CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.31 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.53 and a 200-day moving average of $177.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $216.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CME Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

