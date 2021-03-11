Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 9 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) per share, with a total value of £148.05 ($193.43).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,526 ($19.94) per share, with a total value of £152.60 ($199.37).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 11 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,400 ($18.29) per share, with a total value of £154 ($201.20).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,672 ($21.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,522.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,289.90.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,113.14 ($14.54).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.