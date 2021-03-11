Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. 9,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

