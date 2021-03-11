Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLAR. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.90 million, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clarus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Clarus by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

