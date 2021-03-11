Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Civmec

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the oil and gas, metals and minerals, infrastructure, and marine and defense. It undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

