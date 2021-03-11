Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
About Civmec
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Civmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.