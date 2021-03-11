Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $69,137.50 and approximately $18.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civitas has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00031054 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001817 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,983,349 coins and its circulating supply is 7,983,350 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

