Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 11,238 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $209,876.18.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

Civeo stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. New Generation Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Civeo by 22.6% during the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 840,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.