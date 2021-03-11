Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.63 ($2.12).

Melrose Industries stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 177.45 ($2.32). 3,361,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.49. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48). The stock has a market cap of £8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

