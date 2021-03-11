Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Citigroup by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,639,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

